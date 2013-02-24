LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Comedy "Identity Thief"
snatched the weekend box office title in the United States and
Canada during its third weekend in theaters, narrowly beating
new action movie "Snitch" as Hollywood focused on Sunday
evening's Academy Awards ceremony.
"Identity Thief" starring Melissa McCarthy grabbed $14
million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
"Snitch" featuring Dwayne Johnson finished close behind with
$13 million. The animated offering "Escape From Planet Earth"
took in $11 million to finish third in its second week in
theaters.
The win was the second for "Identity Thief," which led the
charts when it debuted Feb. 8 and finished in second place a
week ago. The adult comedy features McCarthy as a woman who
steals the identity of a hapless man played by Jason Bateman.
"Identity Thief" has collected $93.7 million at North
American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters to date.
Moviegoing was typically slow for an Oscars weekend. Total
sales for all films ran slightly over $1.4 billion, a 6.6
percent drop from the same weekend last year, according to box
office tracker Hollywood.com.
"Snitch" stars Johnson as a father who goes undercover to
clear his son to keep him out of jail after he is wrongly
accused of drug dealing. Susan Sarandon and Benjamin Bratt also
star.
Ahead of the weekend, forecasters saw "Snitch" pulling in
$10 million to $12 million. Summit Entertainment, a unit of
Lions Gate Entertainment, bought U.S. distribution
rights for about $5 million.
The weekend's other new movie, low-budget horror flick "Dark
Skies," collected $8.9 million to debut in sixth place. The
movie stars Keri Russell as a mother working to protect her
children from alien invaders.
The film cost $3.5 million to make and was produced by
"Paranormal Activity" producer Jason Blum. The Weinstein Company
distributed the movie.
Last weekend's leader, "A Good Day to Die Hard," dropped to
fifth place. The fifth movie in the Bruce Willis action
franchise took in $10 million this weekend.
"Identity Thief" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. "Snitch" was distributed by Summit
Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. The
Weinstein Company distributed "Escape From Planet Earth" and
"Dark Skies." "A Good Day to Die Hard" was released by News
Corp's 20th Century Fox studio.