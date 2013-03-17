March 17 Walt Disney Co's "Oz the Great
and Powerful" reigned over movie box offices in its second
weekend, following up its strong debut a week earlier with $42.2
million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
The "Wizard of Oz" prequel starring James Franco beat
newcomer "The Call," a thriller about a 911 operator trying to
save a kidnapped girl. The movie starring Halle Berry earned
$17.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio
estimates.
"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone," a comedy featuring Steve
Carrell and Jim Carrey as dueling Las Vegas magicians, finished
the weekend in third place. It conjured up $10.3 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "The
Call." "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" was distributed by
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.