By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski
June 2 Car chase sequel "Fast & Furious 6" kept
racing at U.S. and Canadian box offices, outpacing rival movies
for a second straight weekend and finishing far in front of Will
Smith's new sci-fi film "After Earth."
"Fast & Furious" racked up $34.5 million from Friday through
Sunday, according to studio estimates. The sixth installment in
the billion-dollar franchise takes the action to London, where
stars Vin Diesel and Dwyane Johnson lead their crew on a mission
to take down an international ring of mercenary drivers.
Comedy heist caper "Now You See Me" yielded a
stronger-than-expected $28.1 million in its debut at U.S. and
Canadian theaters, finishing second.
The post-apocalyptic "After Earth," starring Smith and his
teenage son, Jaden Smith, placed third with $27 million.
Analysts had expected a $35-million to $40-million opening.
"Fast & Furious" maintained its speed after a roaring debut
over Memorial Day weekend. Worldwide ticket sales reached $480.6
million through Sunday, according to Universal Pictures, the
Comcast Corp unit that released the movie.
Distributor Universal said that "Fast 6" has outearned
international lifetime totals for each of the first four films
in the franchise, and was on track to surpass the fifth.
Critically panned "After Earth" settled for a third-place
debut.
The $130-million production takes place 1,000 years after an
apocalypse forced humans to abandon Earth. A boy and his father
become stranded on the planet after a crash landing and look for
help.
Critics assailed "After Earth," with just 12 percent
recommending the film on Rotten Tomatoes, a website that
aggregates movie reviews.
Distributor Sony Pictures, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp
, said it expects the film to do well internationally.
"This has always been a worldwide play," said Rory Bruer,
Sony Pictures' president of worldwide distribution. "We would
have liked the movie to have done better domestically and I
think people will be pretty happy about it when they see the
international rollout."
Bruer said the studio expects well over half of the film's
gross to come from international sales. "After Earth" will open
in 60 countries next week, and several more throughout June.
"Now You See Me" beat projections for weekend sales of up to
$20 million. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg in the story of
street magicians who stage large-scale shows during which they
rob banks and distribute money to the audience.
It cost $75 million to produce, according to the website Box
Office Mojo.
Tied for fourth were the sci-fi sequel "Star Trek Into
Darkness," and animated family film "Epic," each of which took
in $16.4 million in domestic sales.
"The Hangover Part III" took in $15.9 million to capture
fifth place.
"Epic" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Viacom
Inc's Paramount Pictures. "Now You See Me" was
distributed by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate
Entertainment. "The Hangover Part III" was distributed
by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.