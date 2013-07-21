LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 21 The low-budget
horror flick "The Conjuring" outran the "Despicable Me" minions
and a racing snail named "Turbo" to win the weekend box office
contest at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio
estimates on Sunday.
"The Conjuring" generated $41.5 million in ticket sales in
its first three days, the highest take among four new films that
crowded theaters during the weekend. "Conjuring" features Vera
Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as a couple who investigate
paranormal activity at a Rhode Island farmhouse.
Two-time champion "Despicable Me 2," an animated film
featuring the voice of Steve Carell, dropped to second place
with $25.1 million, adding to its blockbuster sales this summer.
"Turbo," an animated film about a super-speedy snail with
dreams of racing in the Indianapolis 500, took the No. 3 slot
with sales of $21.5 million. Ryan Reynolds voices the title
character in the film, which was produced by "Shrek" creator
DreamWorks Animation.
"The Conjuring" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
, released "Despicable Me 2" while "Turbo" was
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox
.