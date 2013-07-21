By Chris Michaud and Lisa Richwine
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, July 21 "The Conjuring," a
low-budget horror movie about a haunted farmhouse, spooked two
pricey competitors and the "Despicable Me" minions to win a
crowded weekend box office contest at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.
"Conjuring" soared past forecasts with $41.5 million in
domestic ticket sales in its first three days, the highest take
among four new films, according to studio estimates. The strong
performance from "Conjuring" knocked two-time champion
"Despicable Me 2" to second place with $25.1 million.
Both movies topped the weak results for big-budget entries
"Turbo" and "R.I.P.D.," which both fell short of already low
expectations from some box office analysts.
Animated film "Turbo," the story of a racing snail, landed
in the No. 3 slot with $21.5 million from Friday through Sunday.
Sci-fi comedy "R.I.P.D." floundered in seventh with $12.8
million.
"The Conjuring," produced for just under $20 million, stars
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as a couple who investigate
paranormal activity inside a Rhode Island farmhouse. The movie
followed the successful path of other inexpensive horror films
such as "Mama" and "The Purge" that grabbed big sales in their
opening weekends this year.
"It so overperformed anybody's wildest expectations," said
Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros' executive vice president for
domestic distribution. "We originally thought if we open in the
mid-20s, that's a strong result and we'd be very happy with
that."
Family audiences kept coming for the animated "Despicable
2," one of the summer's biggest hits, which brought its global
total through Sunday to $585 million, distributor Universal
Pictures said. The film features the voice of Steve Carell as
Gru, leader of the singing-and-dancing yellow minions.
Continued interest in "Despicable" stalled the debut of
"Turbo," which features the voice of Ryan Reynolds as a snail
that acquires super-fast powers after a freak accident.
The movie, produced by "Shrek" creator DreamWorks Animation
, turned in one of the studio's lowest recent debuts. Its
Friday-to-Sunday sales came in below last year's box office
disappointment, the holiday-themed "Rise of the Guardians."
With a head start on the weekend, "Turbo" added $9.7 million
on Wednesday and Thursday at North American (U.S. and Canadian)
theaters, plus $22.6 million from international openings, which
only covered about one-quarter of all international markets.
DreamWorks spent roughly $135 million to make the film.
"We're in a very competitive marketplace but we have a ton
of summer play time left, so we'll see," said Chris Aronson,
president of domestic distribution for 20th Century Fox
, the studio that released "Turbo," speaking to the
film's opening numbers and its prospects.
Aronson said "Turbo" had "very strong openings"
internationally, and an A-plus Cinemascore rating from
moviegoers under age 25, which he said "bodes very well for its
playability," or future box office prospects.
"R.I.P.D." was nearly as expensive as "Turbo," costing
Universal Pictures about $130 million. The movie features
"Turbo" star Reynolds and Jeff Bridges as lawmen in the "Rest in
Peace Department" who come back from the dead to fight crime.
"R.I.P.D." added $6.8 million in international markets for a
global total of $19.6 million through Sunday.
"In this crowded marketplace, R.I.P.D. did not find the size
audience it needed and Universal is disappointed in the weekend
result," said Nikki Rocco, president for domestic distribution
at Universal Pictures.
Rocco said it was offset by "a fabulous year for Universal,"
which has now hit $1 billion at the box office for the year thus
far, the earliest date the studio has ever reached that level.
Rounding out the top of the charts, the Adam Sandler comedy
"Grown Ups 2" took the No. 4 slot, pulling in $20 million during
its second weekend.
Newcomer "Red 2," an action comedy aimed at older adults,
landed in fifth place with 18.5 million, which studio officials
said was in line with their expectations. The film stars Bruce
Willis as a retired CIA agent who reunites a group of operatives
to track down a missing nuclear device.
"The Conjuring" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp, distributed "Despicable Me 2" and
"R.I.P.D." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Grown Ups
2."