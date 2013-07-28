LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 28 "The Wolverine,"
starring Hugh Jackman as Marvel Comics' sharp-clawed superhero,
slashed its way to $55 million in ticket sales at the weekend
box office in a summer that hasn't been kind to some other
big-budget action films.
"The Conjuring," a low-budget horror film, was second with
$22.1 million in ticket sales in theaters in the United States
and Canada. The film has generated nearly $84 million in overall
ticket sales and cost only about $20 million to make.
The animated film "Despicable Me 2," featuring the voice of
comic Steve Carell, was third with $16 million in ticket sales
in its fourth week in movie theaters, according to studio
estimates. The film was made by Universal Pictures and has
collected more than $306 million in domestic ticket sales.
"Wolverine" kicked off with a much stronger start than some
of the summer's other big-budget action films. "R.I.P.D.,"
"Pacific Rim," "The Lone Ranger" and "White House Down" each
started with $37 million or less in their opening weekends in
North American theaters.
"The Wolverine," was made by 20th Century, a unit of 21st
Century Fox, which also distributed "Turbo." "The
Conjuring" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
, released "Despicable Me 2."
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; editing by
Christopher Wilson)