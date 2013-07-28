(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 28 "The Wolverine,"
starring Hugh Jackman as Marvel Comics' sharp- clawed superhero,
slashed its way to $55 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
to claim the box office crown in a summer that hasn't been kind
to some other big-budget action films.
"The Conjuring," the low-budget horror film that led last
weekend's box office, slipped to second place with $22.1 million
in domestic sales from Friday through Sunday, according to
studio estimates. The film has generated nearly $84 million in
overall ticket sales, a surprisingly strong showing for a film
that cost just under $20 million to make.
The animated film "Despicable Me 2," featuring the voice of
comic actor Steve Carell, finished third with $16 million in
ticket sales in its fourth week in movie theaters. The film was
made by Universal Pictures and has collected more than $660
million in ticket sales around the world.
Animated film "Turbo," about a super-speedy snail with
dreams of racing in the Indy 500, took the No. 4 slot with sales
of $13.3 million. Ryan Reynolds provides the voice for the title
character in the film produced by "Shrek" creator DreamWorks
Animation.
"The Wolverine" fell short of Hollywood insiders' $72
million weekend estimates, the latest in a string of big-budget
action films that failed to meet expectations, though it
performed strongly overseas.
In recent weeks "R.I.P.D.," "Pacific Rim," "The Lone
Ranger," and "White House Down" all fizzled at the box office.
"We're incredibly happy with this result," said Chris
Aronson, president of domestic distribution for 20th Century
Fox, which distributed "The Wolverine."
"It's good news on a global scale, and this is a global
business," Aronson said. The film took in more than $86 million
internationally, for a total worldwide gross of $141 million.
"The Wolverine," which cost an estimated $120 million to
make, stars Jackman in his sixth film as the ageless mutant,
which is also featured in the "X-Men" movies. Those six films
have generated $1.9 billion in worldwide ticket sales,
according to the movie site Box Office Mojo.
The latest chapter was the lowest opening film in the
"X-Men" franchise since the first film opened with $54.5 million
in 2000, and fell far short of the $85 million take for the
first Wolverine film, 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Reviews were mixed to solid on "Wolverine," with a 68
percent positive rating on review aggregation website Rotten
Tomatoes and the film received an A-minus CinemaScore rating
based on moviegoers' input. Ticket site Fandango said the film
grabbed 51 percent of advance sales, with 73 percent saying they
would not want to see the film without Jackman in the lead role.
Aronson also pointed to the importance of the star as a huge
draw at the worldwide box office. "We're going to be
phenomenally successful at the end of the day," he said.
In limited release, comedy "The To Do List" earned just over
$1.5 million from 591 theaters, close to its $1.5 million
production cost. The movie stars Aubrey Plaza from NBC TV's
"Parks & Recreation" as a high-school graduate who wants to lose
her virginity before she heads to college.
"The Wolverine" was made by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox, which also distributed
"Turbo." "The Conjuring" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp, released "Despicable Me 2." "The To Do List" was
distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
