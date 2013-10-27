By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 27 Prankster comedy
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" kicked Sandra Bullock's 3D space
thriller "Gravity" from the top of weekend box office charts in
the United States and Canada, starting off with $32 million in
ticket sales over its first three days.
After three weeks in first place, "Gravity" slipped to the
No. 2 slot with $20.3 million in domestic ticket sales,
according to studio estimates on Sunday. "Captain Phillips,"
starring Tom Hanks in the real-life story of a ship hijacked by
Somali pirates, finished in third place, collecting $11.8
million.
"Bad Grandpa" stars "Jackass" comedian Johnny Knoxville in
disguise as an 86-year-old man who travels across the United
States with his 8-year-old grandson, pulling pranks on
unsuspecting people they encounter on the way.
The movie follows three earlier "Jackass" films inspired by
an MTV television show, creating a low-budget film franchise
that pulled in a combined $254 million in worldwide ticket
sales. The latest installment cost $15 million to make.
Box office forecasters had predicted "Bad Grandpa" would
debut with about $25 million at domestic theaters, while
executives said studio projections ran as high as the low
20-millions.
"It's a spectacular result," said Don Harris, Paramount's
president of theatrical distribution, adding that the movie was
"playing much more like a regular comedy than like a 'Jackass'
movie," with audiences comprised of more women and older
moviegoers than the previous "Jackass" film.
"The audience wasn't just a bunch of teenagers," Harris
said, noting that the film "is not 'Jackass 4,' it's a spinoff"
of the franchise.
"Gravity," this fall's hit at the box office, stars Bullock
and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space. Propelled by
rave reviews for its special effects, "Gravity" was closing in
on $200 million in domestic receipts, distributor Warner Bros.
said, with well over another $100 million internationally.
Despite an A-list cast including Brad Pitt and Michael
Fassbender, new crime drama "The Counselor" debuted further down
the charts, in fourth place with $8 million. The movie, written
by novelist Cormac McCarthy, stars Fassbender as a Texas lawyer
involved in a drug deal gone awry. Javier Bardem, Cameron Diaz,
and Penelope Cruz also star.
"The Counselor" received only a lukewarm response from
critics. As of Saturday, only 35 percent recommended the film in
reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The movie was
produced for a modest $25 million, according to the Box Office
Mojo website.
Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for 20th
Century Fox, said the results were "pretty much in line with our
expectations," adding that "we're in an unusually competitive
environment" but that the film saw "good grosses in big city,
core runs" which he expected to be the film's target audience.
Horror remake "Carrie" brought in $5.9 million to fall into
sixth place, behind the animated hit "Cloudy With a Chance of
Meatballs 2," which came in fifth with $6.1 million. "Carrie"
stars Chloe Grace Moretz as the shy girl who wreaks havoc on her
tormentors by using telekinetic powers to destroy her high
school prom.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Bad Grandpa." "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit
of Time Warner Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio
released "Captain Phillips" and "Carrie." "The Counselor" was
distributed by 20th Century Fox, the movie studio owned by 21st
Century Fox.