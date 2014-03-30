(Adds background, quotes, details)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 "Noah", starring
Russell Crowe as the biblical figure who built an ark to save
his family and specimens of every animal from the great flood,
collected $44 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead
the weekend box office.
It sailed past last weekend's winner, "Divergent", based on
the novel by Veronica Roth about a dystopian world divided into
factions. "Divergent" collected $26.5 million and a total of $95
million since its March 21 release.
"Muppets Most Wanted", starring Ty Burrell and Tina Fey with
Jim Henson's furry puppets, was third with $11.4 million in
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates
provided by Rentrak.
The road for "Noah" to theaters was bumpy. To counter
reports in trade newspapers that Christians disapproved of the
film, Paramount Pictures, the film's distributor, commissioned a
survey by Nielsen that found 83 percent of "very religious"
moviegoers were anxious to see the film.
That helped push the film well beyond box office experts'
forecast of an opening weekend of about $36 million.
The film, directed by "Black Swan" and "The Wrestler"
director Darren Aronofsky, was banned from theaters in
Pakistan, Indonesia and other countries because it was seen by
their governments as critical of Islam.
Paramount inserted an "explanatory message" before the movie
that said "the film is inspired by the story of Noah. While
artistic license has been taken, we believe that this film is
true to the essence, values and integrity that is a cornerstone
of faith for millions of people worldwide."
"This is really a spectacular result," said Don Harris,
president of domestic theatrical distribution for Paramount, a
unit of Viacom Inc., who said the studio had anticipated an
opening of around $32 million or $33 million going into the
weekend.
Looking at tickets buyers, Harris noted that "Noah," which
cost about $125 million to make, performed well across the
board, "with African-American communities, with Latino
communities, in the suburbs and in the central cities."
As to the controversy that built up around the film, Harris
said "it probably was helpful. Anything that causes people to
talk about a movie is good for a movie."
"But ultimately, the movie succeeded because it works as a
movie," he added, noting its strong reviews with a 76 percent
"fresh" rating from the site Rottentomatoes.com.
And its strong performance at IMAX theaters, which cost more
and added another $6.2 million to the take, "tells you people
view the movie as an epic and want to see it in its biggest and
best version," Harris said.
In fourth place for the weekend, the animated film "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman" collected $9.5 million in ticket sales,
pushing its take in domestic theaters to $95 million. The film
features the voices of Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter and Mel Brooks.
Rounding out the top five, "The Grand Budapest Hotel,"
director Wes Anderson's offbeat look at a rundown hotel and its
scheming concierge, expanded its run to nearly 1,000 theaters
from 300 last week and generated $8.8 million in ticket sales.
The weekend's other widely distributed new film, "Sabotage,"
sold just $5.3 million worth of tickets for the No. 7 spot,
another disappointment for a film starring one-time box office
superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year old former
California governor plays the head of an elite Drug Enforcement
Agency task force that finds itself at risk of being taken down
themselves.
"Cesar Chavez," starring Michael Pena as the labor leader
who organized U.S. farm workers in the 1970s, sold $3 million
and was in 12th place, despite playing in fewer than 700
theaters, according to the site Box Office Mojo.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" took in an estimated
$75.2 million in its first weekend of overseas release from 32
territories, Disney said. The film opens in the United States
and Canada next weekend.
"Muppets Most Wanted" was distributed by Walt
Disney.. Lionsgate released "Divergent" and
"Cesar Chavez." "Sabotage" was distributed by Open Road Films, a
joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal
Entertainment.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Sophie Hares and Meredith Mazzilli)