LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 11 Raunchy adult comedy "Neighbors," starring Seth Rogen as a family man who lives next to a frat house, kicked superhero sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" from the top of U.S. and Canadian box office charts over the weekend.

"Neighbors" earned $51.1 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. "Spider-Man 2," last weekend's box office leader, took in $37.2 million to finish second, far ahead of comedy "The Other Woman" in third place with $9.3 million.

Rogen stars in "Neighbors" as a married former party guy transitioning into suburban parenthood. His character wages war with the frat house next door and its president, played by former "High School Musical" star Zac Efron.

"Spider-Man 2" features Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero in a follow-up to a 2012 blockbuster. Emma Stone plays Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Spider-Man alter-ego Peter Parker.

In "The Other Woman," Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann team up to seek revenge on a cheating husband.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Neighbors." Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Spider-Man." "The Other Woman" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)