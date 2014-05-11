LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 11 Raunchy adult
comedy "Neighbors," starring Seth Rogen as a family man who
lives next to a frat house, kicked superhero sequel "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2" from the top of U.S. and Canadian box office
charts over the weekend.
"Neighbors" earned $51.1 million in ticket sales from Friday
through Sunday, according to estimates from tracking firm
Rentrak. "Spider-Man 2," last weekend's box office leader, took
in $37.2 million to finish second, far ahead of comedy "The
Other Woman" in third place with $9.3 million.
Rogen stars in "Neighbors" as a married former party guy
transitioning into suburban parenthood. His character wages war
with the frat house next door and its president, played by
former "High School Musical" star Zac Efron.
"Spider-Man 2" features Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging
superhero in a follow-up to a 2012 blockbuster. Emma Stone plays
Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Spider-Man alter-ego Peter Parker.
In "The Other Woman," Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie
Mann team up to seek revenge on a cheating husband.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Neighbors." Sony Corp's movie studio
distributed "Spider-Man." "The Other Woman" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)