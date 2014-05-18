LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 18 Monster movie remake "Godzilla" crushed its competitors at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, stomping its way to the top of box office charts with an estimated $93.2 million in ticket sales for the year's second-biggest debut.

"Godzilla" trounced second-place finisher "Neighbors", an adult comedy that led domestic sales a week ago which pulled in $26 million, according to data released Sunday by Rentrak.

Superhero sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" grabbed the No. 3 slot with $16.8 million.

The new "Godzilla" stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a naval officer who battles the reawakened monster. Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston plays the officer's scientist father.

The big start was second only to the $95 million opening for

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

The movie, produced by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, is a remake of the classic 1954 Japanese film about a giant lizard created when U.S. nuclear weapons testing goes awry.

"Neighbors" stars Seth Rogen as a former party guy who moves in next to a frat house and spars with its president, played by "High School Musical" actor Zac Efron.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2", a follow-up to a 2012 blockbuster, stars Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Neighbors". Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Spider-Man 2". (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sophie Hares)