(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 "Maleficent," Walt
Disney's special-effects laden take on "Sleeping
Beauty's" wicked fairy godmother, captivated moviegoers,
collecting $70 million in ticket sales to win the North American
weekend box office stakes.
The movie starring Angelina Jolie as the black-robed villain
finished far ahead of last week's winner, "X-Men: Days of Future
Past," which took $32.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
Seth MacFarlane's western comedy "A Million Ways to Die in
the West" was third with $17.1 million for the three days from
Friday to Sunday, according to box office tracking firm Rentrak.
Produced for $180 million, "Maleficent" received mixed
reviews but opened strongly with $4.2 million on Thursday night
and conjured up more than 80 percent of advance ticket sales for
the weekend, according to movie ticketing site Fandango.
The film is the latest in a line of reimagined classics,
following "Alice in Wonderland" in 2010 and "Oz the Great and
Powerful" in 2013. Industry experts forecast the film would open
with $55 million, according to the movie site Box Office Mojo.
"We're very excited with this start," said Dave Hollis, head
of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, noting it hoped for an
opening of around $60 million. "Maleficent" took in another $100
at overseas box offices.
Hollis said momentum built through weekend on positive word
of mouth. With schools beginning to let out and a "general
absence of family product in this marketplace," Disney was
optimistic for the film continuing its strong performance.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past," with Hugh Jackman and Patrick
Stewart in the seventh installment based on the Marvel Comic
series, has collected more than $162 million in sales in
domestic theaters since its May 23 release and has generated
$500 million worldwide in just two weeks, distributor Fox said.
"A Million Ways to Die in the West," MacFarlane's second
time directing a live action film after his 2012 hit "Ted" about
a foul-mouthed toy bear, disappointed in its opening weekend.
Studio and industry projections had anticipated a haul of
about $20 million to $25 million for the modestly budgeted ($40
million) film which stars MacFarlane along with Charlize Theron,
Liam Neeson, Sarah Silverman and Neil Patrick Harris.
The film received tepid reviews with only 33 percent of 128
critics giving it a "fresh" rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site.
"Godzilla," the latest installment of the 60-year-old series
about a giant lizard, was fourth with $12.2 million. Made for
$160 million, the special effects infused film has generated
$175 million domestically since it was released on May 16.
"Blended," a romantic comedy pairing Adam Sandler and Drew
Barrymore in their third film, was fifth with $8.4 million. They
play single parents stuck at a resort in Africa.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. Universal, a unit of
Comcast, released "A Million Ways to Die in the West."
"Godzilla" and "Blended" were distributed by Warner Brothers, a
unit of Time Warner.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy and Cynthia Osterman)