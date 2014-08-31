(Adds background, quotes, details)
By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 31 The "Guardians of
the Galaxy" misfits reached a new box office stratosphere over
the U.S. Labor Day weekend, soaring past fellow Marvel hero
"Captain America" to become the highest-grossing domestic movie
of 2014.
"Guardians" rang up $16.3 million in U.S. and Canadian
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, topping weekend charts
for the third time since its Aug. 1 debut, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. Total domestic sales
climbed to $274.6 million, surpassing the $259.8 million earned
by April release, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Giant robot sequel "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which
had a June 27 U.S. opening, reigns as the year's top-grossing
film worldwide with more than $1 billion in sales, including a
domestic haul of $244.3 million, according to boxofficemojo.
"Guardians" has earned $547.7 million around the globe,
distributor Walt Disney Co said.
The big-budget space adventure stars Chris Pratt and Zoe
Saldana as leaders of an oddball group of warriors that includes
a talking raccoon and a humanoid tree.
In a sign of the film's staying power, Disney said ticket
sales were down only 5 percent from last weekend. But the
strength of "Guardians" is a bright spot in a sluggish summer
for Hollywood at domestic theaters.
U.S. and Canadian ticket sales stood at $4.02 billion from
the first weekend in May through Sunday, or 14.7 percent below
last year, according to Rentrak's estimates. This year's films
didn't keep pace with 2013's record-generating crop which
included "Iron Man 3" and "Despicable Me 2."
Summer is the movie industry's biggest season, accounting
for as much as 40 percent of the entire year's receipts.
"This summer was placed in the unfortunate position of being
the follow-up to the biggest revenue generating summer of all
time," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak,
calling 2013 "a perfect storm" with franchises such as "Iron
Man" and "Star Trek" becoming colossal hits.
"One or two movies can make all the difference," he added,
noting that "Iron Man 3" alone injected $400 million last
summer, while 2014 has yet to see any films break even the $300
million mark at the domestic box office.
For the weekend, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" took the No.
2 slot, collecting $11.8 million at North American (U.S. and
Canadian) theaters through Sunday.
Drama "If I Stay," based on a young adult novel about a girl
who has an out of body experience after a catastrophic car
accident, claimed third place with $9.3 million.
Low-budget horror flick "As Above, So Below" debuted in
fourth place, pulling in an estimated $8.3 million. The movie
follows a team of explorers who venture through the catacombs
beneath Paris. Legendary Pictures produced the film for $5
million.
New release "The November Man" finished sixth with $7.7
million, behind R-rated comedy "Let's Be Cops" with a $8.2
million take. "November Man" stars former James Bond actor
Pierce Brosnan as an ex-CIA operative recruited for a mission
that pits him against a former pupil.
"November Man" was distributed by privately held Relativity
Media. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc,
released "Transformers" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." "If
I Stay" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)