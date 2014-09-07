LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 "Guardians of the
Galaxy," already the biggest film of the year, continued its
improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million
to lead all films after a month in theaters.
Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a
machinegun-toting raccoon, "Guardians" leapt from the pages of
Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and
Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was second with $6.5 million
in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on
a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. "If I Stay" was third
with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking
site Rentrak.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was distributed by Walt Disney
. Viacom's Paramount Pictures released "Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles." "If I Stay" was distributed by Time
Warner's Warner Brothers studio.
