(Adds details, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 "Guardians of the
Galaxy," already the biggest film of the year, continued its
improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million
in weekend sales to lead all films after more than a month in
theaters.
Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a
machinegun-toting raccoon, "Guardians" has leapt from the pages
of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S.
and Canadian theaters since its release on Aug. 1, according to
studio estimates.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was second with $6.5 million
in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on
a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. "If I Stay" was third
with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking
site Rentrak.
Walt Disney Studios, which distributed the juggernaut hit,
said "Guardians" had claimed the number-one spot four times in
its six weekends in release, a record for a Marvel movie. The
global total for the film has topped $586 million, Disney said.
The R-rated comedy "Let's Be Cops," starring "New Girl" TV
star Jake Johnson and comedian Damon Wayans, Jr. as friends who
pretend to be policemen, took fourth with $5.4 million.
Spy thriller "The November Man," starring former James Bond
actor Pierce Brosnan, rounded out the top five taking in $4.2
million.
The only widely released new film in theaters, "The
Identical," a faith-based musical drama about an Elvis-like
character, finished outside the top 10 with $1.9 million as most
studios steered clear of releasing new films on a traditionally
sluggish weekend.
Starring Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd, "The Identical" opened
in some 2,000 theaters, about half the number of a larger budget
release. The movie opened to harsh reviews, with 12 of 18
negative reviews and six mixed, according to the site
Metacritic, which assigned the film a rating of 26 out of 100.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was distributed by Walt
Disney. Viacom's Paramount Pictures released
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
"If I Stay" was distributed by Time Warner's Warner
Brothers studio. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century
Fox, released "Let's Be Cops."
Relativity Media distributed "The November Man." "The
Identical" was released by Freestyle Releasing.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)