LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 9 "Big Hero 6," Walt
Disney Co's animated superhero film featuring a flying
robot, clocked $56.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
to lead the box office this weekend, outdoing director
Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar".
"Interstellar," starring Matthew McConaughey, opened on
Wednesday and recorded $50 million over the three days from
Friday through Sunday, and $52.2 million over its five-day run.
"Gone Girl," director David Fincher's hit starring Ben
Affleck as a husband accused of murdering his wife, was third
with $6.1 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from
tracking firm Rentrak.
It has taken in more than $145 million since opening on
Oct. 3.
"Interstellar," was distributed by Paramount, a unit of
Viacom. Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First
Century Fox, released "Gone Girl".
