LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Thriller "Chronicle"
edged haunted house film "The Woman in Black" in a tight
box-office race that saw both movies beating pre-weekend
forecasts, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
"Chronicle," a story about three teenage boys who develop
superpowers and find they have a dark side, brought in an
estimated $22.0 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"The Woman in Black," the first movie for Daniel Radcliffe
since his "Harry Potter" franchise ended, trailed close behind
with an estimated $21.0 million.
The performance of both movies surpassed studio and industry
projections despite competition from Sunday's Super Bowl. The
figures include actual sales for Friday and Saturday plus
estimates for Sunday.
Last week's winner, the Liam Neeson thriller "The Grey,"
dropped to third place with $9.5 million.
CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman
in Black." News Corp unit 20th Century Fox distributed
"Chronicle." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp.