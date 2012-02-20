LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Denzel Washington
action movie "Safe House" won the box office race with $28.4
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over a long holiday
weekend in the United States, according to studio estimates
released on Monday.
"Safe House" finished ahead of love story "The Vow" from
Friday through Monday, the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday. "The
Vow" rung up $26.6 million over the four days.
Third place belonged to family film "Journey 2: The
Mysterious Island," which pulled in $26.4 million over the
weekend.
"Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division
of Comcast Corp. The movie studio of Sony Corp
released "The Vow." "Journey 2" was distributed by Time
Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.