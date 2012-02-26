* Navy SEALs drama takes $24.7 million
* Box office up for eighth weekend in a row
* Oscar hopefuls 'Artist,' 'Descendants' add to sales
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Military drama "Act of
Valor" claimed the No. 1 spot on movie box office charts,
beating expectations with an estimated $24.7 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales during another busy weekend at theaters.
Tyler Perry's new drama, "Good Deeds," finished in second
place with $16.0 million, according to studio estimates released
on Sunday as Hollywood prepared for the Academy Awards.
"Act of Valor" stars real-life, active-duty U.S. Navy SEALs
alongside professional actors in a fictional story about a
mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent. Some scenes used live
fire rather than visual effects.
Audiences liked the movie, awarding an "A" grade in polling
by survey firm CinemaScore and providing high marks in studio
exit polls, said Kyle Davies, president of worldwide theatrical
distribution for Relativity Media, the independent studio that
released the film. "You don't get a consistent reaction like
that unless the movie delivers," he said.
The movie attracted a 71 percent male audience, and 60
percent of filmgoers were older than age 25, Relativity said.
The studio acquired the film for $13 million and had projected
opening weekend sales of up to $17 million.
Perry's "Good Deeds" finished in line with projections from
distributor Lions Gate Entertainment. In the film, Perry
plays a CEO controlled by his domineering mother until a
friendship with a woman on the office cleaning crew inspires him
to rebel.
One of Hollywood's most successful filmmakers, Perry also
wrote, produced and directed the movie. It was his first central
film role not based on Madea, the foul-mouthed grandmother he is
famous for playing on stage and screen.
The audience for "Good Deeds" was 76 percent female and 85
percent older than 25. Sales rose 25 percent from Friday night
to Saturday night, Lions Gate said. Audiences awarded an "A"
grade in CinemaScore polling.
Overall the weekend produced the eighth consecutive winner
for Hollywood compared with last year. Sales for all movies came
in 24 percent ahead of the same period a year ago, according to
the box office division of Hollywood.com. Year-to-date sales
were nearly 18 percent ahead of 2011.
In third place, family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious
Island" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took in $13.5 million
during its third weekend in domestic theaters. The movie's total
sales worldwide have topped $235 million.
OSCAR CONTENDERS
Rounding out the top five, Denzel Washington thriller "Safe
House" grabbed $11.4 million and love story "The Vow" grossed
$10.0 million. Both movies were in their third weekends of
release.
Two other new films couldn't crack the top five.
Comedy "Wanderlust" rung up $6.6 million, earning eighth
place. The movie stars Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd as a
stressed Manhattan couple who start a new life in a commune.
Universal and Relativity produced the film for about $30
million.
"Gone," a new thriller starring Amanda Seyfried, pulled in
$5.0 million domestically and finished in ninth place. The movie
tells the story of a woman trying to find a serial killer who
has abducted her sister.
Among films competing for Oscars later on Sunday,
black-and-white silent movie "The Artist" pulled in $3.0
million, bringing its domestic total to $31.9 million. George
Clooney drama "The Descendants" grossed $2.2 million for a
cumulative total of $78.5 million at domestic theaters.
Lions Gate's Summit Entertainment unit distributed "Gone."
"Safe House" and "Wanderlust" were released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. Time Warner Inc unit
Warner Bros released "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Sony
Corp's film studio distributed "The Vow."