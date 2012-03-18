Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, March 18 A comedy version of 1980s television show "21 Jump Street" topped movie box office charts with an estimated $35.0 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend.
Animated movie "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" followed in second place with $22.8 million, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. Sci-fi epic "John Carter" finished in third place with $13.5 million.
The movie division of Sony Corp released "21 Jump Street." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "The Lorax." "John Carter" was released by Walt Disney Co.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.