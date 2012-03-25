LOS ANGELES, March 25 The highly anticipated
drama "The Hunger Games" opened with a staggering $155 million
in estimated U.S. and Canadian weekend ticket sales, beating
Hollywood's loftiest expectations and ranking as the
third-highest domestic opening in history.
The debut for the film, which tells the story of an
oppressive society's teen death match, ranked behind only last
summer's "Harry Potter" finale and 2008 Batman movie "The Dark
Knight," distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said on
Sunday.
The performance topped industry forecasts for an opening of
about $125 million from Friday through Sunday.
"Hunger Games" set records for highest opening of a film
that was not a sequel and biggest debut outside of the summer
blockbuster season, Lions Gate said.
The movie took in an average of $37,467 at 4,137 locations.
"Hunger Games" is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the
first of three best-selling young adult novels by Suzanne
Collins. Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen, a teen girl
who fights in a televised battle-to-the-death ordered by her
society's rulers. Everdeen becomes a beacon of hope for freedom
against the totalitarian government.