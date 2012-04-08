April 8 Movie blockbuster "The Hunger Games"
topped U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third straight
weekend, holding off fresh competition from a 3D remake of
"Titanic" and comedy sequel "American Reunion."
"Hunger Games" pulled in an estimated $33.5 million from
Friday through Sunday, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
said.
Studio estimates showed "American Reunion" rung up $21.5
million and finished second. "Titanic 3D" sailed into third
place with $17.4 million.
"American Reunion" was released by Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures. Paramount Corp, a division of Viacom Inc
, distributed "Titanic 3D."