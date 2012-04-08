* 'Hunger Games' domestic haul tops $300 million
* Comedy sequel 'American Reunion' takes second
* 'Titanic 3D' sets off with $61.2 million globally
By Lisa Richwine
April 8 Movie sensation "The Hunger Games"
survived fresh competition from the "Titanic" and the gross-out
"American Pie" gang to notch its third domestic box office win
over the weekend.
"Hunger Games" took in $33.5 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters from Friday through Sunday and lifted its domestic
sales through three weekends to $302.8 million, according to
studio estimates released on Sunday.
The Easter weekend receipts for "Hunger Games" topped
"American Reunion," a sequel to one of film's biggest comedy
franchises, and a 3D remake of "Titanic" timed for the
anniversary of the ship's sinking. It was the third straight box
office win for "Hunger Games."
International ticket sales since its opening reached $157.1
million through Sunday, bringing the film's combined domestic
and overseas receipts to $460 million.
The Lions Gate Entertainment Corp movie about teens
forced to fight to the death stormed into theaters on March 23
with a staggering domestic take of $152.5 million, the
third-biggest weekend debut and the highest for a non-sequel.
Fan fever, plus a lack of big competitors at multiplexes,
has kept "Hunger Games" hot, said Paul Dergarabedian, president
of the box office division of Hollywood.com.
"Great word of mouth, coupled with a release date that has
given it a pretty open playing field, has allowed the film to
effectively dominate the marketplace," he said.
The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the
skilled archer and heroine of the post-apocalyptic story based
on Suzanne Collins' best-selling young adult novel.
In second place for the weekend, "American Reunion" met
studio forecasts by ringing up $21.5 million in North America
(the United States and Canada). International sales added $19.3
million, for a global total of $40.8 million.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, and
privately held Relativity Media co-financed "American Reunion"
for about $50 million.
"Reunion" is the fourth movie in the "American Pie"
franchise that kicked off 13 years ago with a pack of
high-schoolers out to lose their virginity before graduation.
The original film, famous for a scene in which a pie is used
to simulate sex, spawned two big-screen sequels and helped lead
the way for future raunchy adult comedies. The first three "Pie"
films grossed more than $750 million around the world.
In the new movie, the friends played by actors including
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott and Alyson Hannigan come
together for a wild high-school reunion.
Exit polls showed 61 percent of "Reunion" filmgoers were
older than 25, suggesting that it drew heavily from fans of the
previous movies. Audiences gave the movie a "B+" grade in
polling by survey firm CinemaScore.
TITANIC LAUNCHES AGAIN
"Titanic" sailed back into theaters on Wednesday with a 3D
makeover and grossed an estimated $61.2 million around the world
through Sunday. Of that total, $17.4 million came from domestic
Friday-through-Sunday sales, ranking the movie in third place on
North American charts and meeting studio forecasts.
The original 1997 "Titanic," starring Kate Winslet and
Leonardo DiCaprio as young lovers on the doomed ship, was a
movie phenomenon that led domestic box office charts for 15
weeks. It earned more than $1.8 billion at theaters, the
second-highest total for any film.
Partners 20th Century Fox and Paramount spent $18 million on
the 3D conversion, which was released to coincide with the 100th
anniversary of the Titanic's sinking on April 15, 1912.
Rounding out the top five, 3D action sequel "Wrath of the
Titans" rung up $15 million domestically. The movie had bigger
sales overseas, where it pulled in $43 million and helped lift
the global total after two weekends to $211.4 million.
Snow White story "Mirror Mirror" took in $11 million,
landing in fifth place. The family film has grossed $36.5
million domestically since opening last weekend.
Paramount Corp, a division of Viacom Inc,
distributed "Titanic 3D" in the United States, and News Corp
, a unit of 20th Century Fox, released the film in
international markets.
"Wrath of the Titans" was released by Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. Privately held Relativity Media distributed
"Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films
released the movie in Canada.