LOS ANGELES, July 1 Adult comedy "Ted," starring
a foul-mouthed teddy bear who comes to life for its owner,
grabbed the No. 1 spot on movie box office charts in the United
States and Canada with $54.1 million, distributor Universal
Pictures said on Sunday.
"Ted," directed by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and
starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, beat three other new
movies released in domestic theaters over the weekend ahead of
the upcoming July 4th holiday in the United States, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
Male stripper movie "Magic Mike," starring Channing Tatum
and Matthew McConaughey, pulled in $39.2 million to notch second
place in this weekend's box office race.
Last week's No. 1 film, Disney's animated fairy tale "Brave"
about a strong-headed Scottish princess, dropped to third place
with $34 million in domestic theaters.
"Ted" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp. Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros
released "Magic Mike" and The Walt Disney Co's movie
studio division distributed "Brave."