* "Ted" brings in a surprisingly strong $54.1 million
* "Magic Mike" takes the No. 2 spot with $39.2 million
* Strong overall US box office ahead of July 4 holiday
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 1 Comedy "Ted," starring a
foul-mouthed teddy bear, won the battle at movie box offices
over the weekend, taking in a surprising $54.1 million in the
United States and Canada and beating Channing Tatum's steamy
role as a male stripper in "Magic Mike."
"Ted," the first feature film directed by "Family Guy"
creator Seth MacFarlane, stars Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and
MacFarlane as the voice of the teddy bear who comes to life for
his owner and swears, smokes pot and makes lewd jokes.
"Ted" set a record as the highest-grossing opening weekend
for an original, non-sequel R-rated comedy in North America,
topping 2009's "The Hangover," which debuted just under $50
million.
Media Rights Capital produced "Ted" for about $50 million
and sold the film to Universal, which had projected opening
weekend sales of between $26 million and $36 million.
"Magic Mike" danced into second place, scoring $39.2 million
in domestic theaters. The adult comedy was inspired by Tatum's
real-life experience as a stripper when he was 18, and also
stars Matthew McConaughey and Alex Pettyfer.
"We're thrilled with the results. Steven Soderberg hit one
out of the park. He made it for $7 million and it's a phenomenal
result," said Dan Fellman, president of theatrical distribution
for Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
Initial estimates projected the film's opening weekend in a
range around $20 million, which it generated on the opening
night alone.
"The movie certainly benefited from viral exposure, and the
women that showed up on Friday night - a lot showed up in groups
- it was very similar to how "Sex and The City" performed in its
opening weekend," said Fellman.
Last week's No. 1 movie, Walt Disney Co's animated
fairy tale "Brave," fell to third place with $34 million at U.S.
and Canadian theaters. The 3D, Disney/Pixar film about a
strong-headed Scottish princess has racked up $158.5 million
globally since its debut a week ago.
SPIDER-MAN STARS OVERSEAS
Overseas, one of summer's highly anticipated blockbusters,
"The Amazing Spider-Man," generated $50.2 million in 13
countries across Asia this weekend, ahead of its July 3 wide
release in the U.S. and expansion internationally.
Animated sequel "Ice Age: Continental Drift" also stormed
into the international theaters, opening with $78 million from
ticket sales in 34 countries. The fourth installment of the
films about the adventures of prehistoric animals will reach
domestic theaters July 13.
Comedian Tyler Perry's new film, "Madea's Witness
Protection," took the fourth spot on this weekend's domestic
chart with $26.4 million at theaters.
It is Perry's seventh movie playing the spunky Aunt Madea
and tells of a Wall Street investment banker caught in a Ponzi
scheme who relocates to Madea's home. It is the first one in the
franchise released during Hollywood's busy summer season.
"We're so used to Tyler's audience being so loyal. He's got
such a draw, that's why we released it in summer," said David
Spitz, executive vice president and general sales manager at
Lions Gate Films.
"This is Tyler's fourth-highest opening weekend, and it
just shows how loyal his audience is in a very congested
marketplace."
But theaters crowded with new movies getting a jumpstart on
the U.S. July 4 holiday also had cash registers ringing. Ticket
racker boxofficemojo.com said this weekend is the highest
grossing weekend in June ever, with four of the top films making
more than $25 million.
New drama "People Like Us" earned $4.3 million domestically,
ranking in 10th place. The movie stars Chris Pine, Elizabeth
Banks and Michelle Pfeiffer in a story about a salesman who
discovers a sister he didn't know he had. Steven Spielberg's
DreamWorks Studios produced the $15 million film, which was
distributed by Disney.
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. released "Magic
Mike." Lions Gate Entertainment Corp distributed
"Madea's Witness Protection." "Ice Age: Continental Drift" was
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.