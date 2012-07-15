July 15 "Ice Age: Continental Drift," the fourth film in the animated series about a woolly mammoth and his prehistoric friends, trampled "The Amazing Spider-Man" at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, selling $46 million worth of tickets and reaching No. 1.

Last week's runaway leader, "Spider-Man," the reboot of the blockbuster series starring Andrew Garfield as the superhero's alter ego Peter Parker, fell to second place with sales of $35 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The superhero film sold $140 million worth of tickets during its opening, six-day run that began with midnight shows the day before the July 4th holiday.

"Ted" a comedy about a man and his foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear, slipped to third place with domestic sales of $22.1 million from Friday through Sunday. Disney's animated fairy tale "Brave" grabbed $10.7 million in domestic theaters for fourth place.

"Ice Age" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.. "Spider-Man" was distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the movie studio wing of Sony Corp and produced by Marvel Studios, a division of Walt Disney Co. . Disney's studio unit released "Brave," and "Ted" was distributed by Universal Pictures, whose controlling parent is Comcast Corp.