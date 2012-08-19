LOS ANGELES Aug 19 The aging tough guys of
"Expendables 2" strong-armed the box office competition with a
chart-topping $28.8 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
over the weekend, according to studio estimates.
Last week's domestic winner, "The Bourne Legacy" starring
Jeremy Renner, slipped to the No. 2 spot with $17 million. In
third place, newcomer 3D stop-motion movie "ParaNorman," earned
$14 million.
The Expendables" sequel that unites "Rocky" actor Sylvester
Stallone, "Terminator" Arnold Schwarzenegger and other 1980s
stars, brings together a group of spies for an easy mission that
turns dangerous when they seek revenge for a murder.
The film follows the surprise success in 2010 of the
original "Expendables," which opened with $34.8 million
domestically and ultimately grossed $274 million worldwide.
In addition to 66-year-old Stallone and 65-year-old
Schwarzenegger, the film stars Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van
Damme, and Chuck Norris, plus younger stars such as "Hunger
Games" actor Liam Hemsworth.
Lions Gate had predicted a debut in the low $30 million
range, while other box office watchers saw a possible $40
million opening.
David Spitz, executive vice president and general sales
manager at Lions Gate, said a large proportion of the audience
were aged over 25, which gave strength to its longer term
prospects.
"It always bodes well for box office playability when you
have an older audience," he said.
Lions Gate paid about $30 million for rights to distribute
the film in the United States, Canada and Britain.
In a bid for family audiences, "ParaNorman" landed in a
surprising third place with the story of a boy named Norman who
speaks to ghosts and ghouls and works to save his town from an
impending zombie apocalypse. The movie was produced by Laika
studio, the team behind the critically acclaimed 2009 fantasy
animation film "Coraline."
Adult comedy "The Campaign" took the fourth spot, earning
$13.4 million with a U.S. domestic total now of $51.7 million.
New drama "Sparkle," about three young sisters pursuing fame
as singers in 1960s Motown, earned $12 million and the weekend's
No. 5 spot. The movie stars "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks
and features the final movie appearance by the late Whitney
Houston. Sony produced the movie for about $14 million.
"Dark Knight Rises," the final movie in a Batman trilogy
starring Christian Bale, took in $11.1 million at North American
(U.S. and Canadian) theaters over the weekend. The blockbuster
has grossed over $409.9 million in the U.S. and Canada since its
July 20 debut.
Another newcomer, "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" from Walt
Disney Co earned $10.9 million opening at North American
(U.S. and Canadian) theaters, hitting the No. 7 spot.
The movie tells the story of a couple who wishes for a baby
and soon finds an unusual, mud-covered boy standing at their
door. Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton star. Disney spent about
$25 million to make the movie, and has made $15.2 million since
its opening on Wednesday. The studio had projected five-day
sales of about $15 million.
Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal
Studios, released "ParaNorman." Sony Corp's
TriStar Pictures released "Sparkle."