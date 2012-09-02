Sept 2 Supernatural thriller "The Possession"
ranked No. 1 on U.S. and Canadian box office charts on Sunday,
dethroning two-time champ "Expendables 2" and setting up for a
likely win over the long U.S. holiday weekend.
"Possession" pulled in $17.7 million in North American
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday and was expected to
reach $21.3 million on Monday, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters. Crime drama "Lawless" finished in second
place, and "Expendables 2" took the No. 3 slot.
Political documentary "2016: Obama's America," which dropped
from seventh place last week to ninth pulled in $5.1 million
over three days as it expanded across the country following a
strong showing a week ago. The politically conservative critique
of President Obama played in more than 1,700 theaters, up from
about 1,100.
"Possession" is a horror film inspired by a newspaper
account of a family that fights a demon known as a Dibbuk in
ancient Yiddish folklore. The spirit resides in a Dibbuk box and
is said to possesses people's bodies with the intention of
devouring them.
In "Possession," the Dibbuk enters the body of a young
woman, leaving her parents to figure out how to stop it. Kyra
Sedgwick and Madison Davenport star in the film.
Another new film, "Lawless," nabbed $9.6 million at North
American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters over the weekend. The
movie stars Shia LaBeouf, Jason Clarke and Tom Hardy as
bootlegging brothers in Prohibition-era Virginia.
Updated sales figures for the weekend's movies will come on
Monday, when the United States and Canada mark the Labor Day
(Labour Day) holiday. The weekend typically ranks as one the
year's slowest as summer winds down and studios reserve their
next big releases for holidays in November and December.
Through Sunday, action movie "Expendables 2" had dropped to
the No. 3 spot after spending two weeks leading the North
American charts. The movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold
Schwarzenegger and other 1980s tough guys as a group of spies
sent on an easy mission that turns dangerous when they seek
revenge for a murder.
It earned $8.8 million through Sunday and was expected to
hit $11 million on Monday.
The No. 4 spot belonged to another action sequel, "The
Bourne Legacy" starring Jeremy Renner as a spy who tries to
escape pursuers from the CIA. The film earned $7.2 million
through three days.
The weekend's other new movie, family film "Oogieloves in
the Big Balloon Adventure," sat in 28th place with domestic
sales of $448,131.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Possession" and
"Expendables 2." Rocky Mountain Pictures distributed "2016," and
privately-held Weinstein Co. distributed "Lawless." "Bourne
Legacy" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp. Kenn Viselman Presents released "Ooogieloves."