LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Horror movie "The
Possession" kept its hold on the box office title over the
weekend with $9.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales,
according to studio estimates on Sunday.
In a slow weekend, the story about a young girl possessed by
a demon came in ahead of Prohibition-era crime drama "Lawless,"
which grabbed $6 million during its second weekend in theaters.
In third place, new romantic thriller "The Words," starring
Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana, earned $5 million from Friday
through Sunday.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "The Possession."
"The Words" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp
. The privately held Weinstein Co released "Lawless."