April 28 "Pain & Gain," a dark action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg, muscled to the top of weekend box office charts with an estimated $20 million in U.S. and Canadian tickets sales.

The movie about bodybuilders on a crime spree knocked Tom Cruise's sci-fi thriller "Oblivion" into second place. The post-apocalyptic drama pulled in $17.4 million, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

Baseball drama "42" took the No. 3 slot with sales of $10.7 million from Friday through Sunday. The movie tells the story of Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball's first black player.

Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Pain & Gain." Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp distributed "Oblivion" and Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros released "42."