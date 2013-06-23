June 23 "Monsters University," the prequel to Pixar's 2001 animated blockbuster "Monsters, Inc.," scared up $82 million in weekend ticket sales to easily outdistance the week's other new movie, the big-budget apocalyptic thriller "World War Z."

"World War Z,", the story of a zombie pandemic starring Brad Pitt, collected impressive domestic ticket sales of $66 million, according to studio estimates made available to Reuters.

Last week's top movie, the Superman reboot "Man of Steel" , was third with ticket sales of $41.2 million.

"This Is the End," the apocalyptic comedy written by star Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $13 million to take fourth place, according to the box office division of Hollywood.com.