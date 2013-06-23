June 23 "Monsters University," the prequel to
Pixar's 2001 animated blockbuster "Monsters, Inc.,"
scared up $82 million in weekend ticket sales to easily
outdistance the week's other new movie, the big-budget
apocalyptic thriller "World War Z."
"World War Z,", the story of a zombie pandemic
starring Brad Pitt, collected impressive domestic ticket sales
of $66 million, according to studio estimates made available to
Reuters.
Last week's top movie, the Superman reboot "Man of Steel"
, was third with ticket sales of $41.2 million.
"This Is the End," the apocalyptic comedy written by star
Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $13
million to take fourth place, according to the box office
division of Hollywood.com.