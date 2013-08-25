LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 25 Civil rights drama
"Lee Daniels' The Butler" took home its second U.S. and Canadian
box office title, topping a Jennifer Aniston comedy and a newly
released supernatural teen film.
"The Butler," the story of an African American man who
served as a White House butler for eight U.S. presidents, earned
$17 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday,
according to studio estimates. Forest Whitaker stars as the
title character opposite Oprah Winfrey as his hard-drinking
wife. "The Butler" also topped movie charts a week ago.
Jennifer Aniston comedy "We're the Millers" again came in
second, with $13.5 million.
"Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," based on a popular
series of young adult novels, took the No. 3 slot, ringing up
$9.3 million. The film stars Lily Collins as a teen girl who
tries to protect the world from demons.
The Weinstein Company distributed "The Butler." Sony Corp's
movie studio released "Mortal Instruments." Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed "We're the
Millers."