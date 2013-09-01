UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 1Concert film "One Direction: This is Us," a Sony Pictures/TriStar release featuring the red-hot British boy band One Direction, won the weekend box office race with ticket sales of $17 million, edging the civil rights drama "Lee Daniels' The Butler" which had led for the past two weeks.
"The Butler," starring Forest Whitaker as a long-serving White House butler, generated $14.7 million in ticket sales at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates which did not include projected sales for the Monday Labor Day holiday.
Warner Bros.' Jennifer Aniston hit, "We're the Millers," also starring Jason Sudeikis in the drug smuggling comedy, was third with $12.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
DETROIT, April 3 U.S. sales of new vehicles in March at major automakers came in below market expectations, according to figures released on Monday, sending shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co down more than 2 percent.
PARIS, April 3 The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.