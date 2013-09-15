LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 Low-budget horror sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2" grabbed moviegoers searching for a Friday the 13th scare, winning the U.S. and Canadian box office race over The Robert De Niro comedy "The Family."

The fright flick about a family haunted by spirits pulled in more than $41 million in ticket sales in its first three days, according to studio estimates on Sunday. About $20 million came on its Friday the 13th release date.

"The Family" finished in second place with $14.5 million over the weekend. The movie features De Niro as a mob boss whose family relocates to France under the witness protection program.

Last weekend's box office champ, sci-fi sequel "Riddick," fell to third place with $7 million in ticket sales. The movie stars Vin Diesel as an intergalactic traveler who can see in the dark.

Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "Riddick" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.