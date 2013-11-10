LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 10 Marvel superhero
Thor pounded his box office competitors over the weekend,
muscling movie sequel "Thor: The Dark World" to the top of U.S.
and Canadian charts with a hefty $86.1 million in debut ticket
sales.
The film starring Chris Hemsworth trounced some of last
week's top movies. Raunchy comedy "Jackass Presents: Bad
Grandpa" finished in second place with $11.3 million from Friday
through Sunday, according to Hollywood.com.
"Free Birds," the 3D movie featuring the voices of Owen
Wilson and Woody Harrelson as turkeys who team up and travel
back in time to get turkey off of Thanksgiving dinner plates,
earned the No. 3 slot with $11.2 million, just ahead of senior
citizen buddy comedy "Last Vegas" which took in $11.1 million.
"Thor: The Dark World," released by Walt Disney Co,
is a sequel to 2011 film "Thor." The new installment co-stars
Natalie Portman as the love interest for Thor, who battles with
his brother, the villainous Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.
"Bad Grandpa" stars comedian Johnny Knoxville in disguise as
an 86-year-old man who travels cross-country with his 8-year-old
grandson, pulling pranks on unsuspecting people they encounter
on the way.
"Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp,
distributed "Last Vegas." "Free Birds" was distributed by
privately held Relativity Media.