By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 10 Marvel superhero
Thor pounded his box office competitors over the weekend,
muscling movie sequel "Thor: The Dark World" to the top of U.S.
and Canadian charts with a hefty $86.1 million in debut ticket
sales.
The 3D film starring Chris Hemsworth trounced last week's
top movies. Raunchy comedy "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa"
finished in second place with $11.3 million from Friday through
Sunday, according to Hollywood.com.
"Free Birds," the 3D movie featuring the voices of Owen
Wilson and Woody Harrelson as turkeys who team up and travel
back in time to get turkey off Thanksgiving dinner plates,
earned the No. 3 slot with $11.2 million, just ahead of senior
citizen buddy comedy "Last Vegas" which took in $11.1 million.
"Thor: The Dark World" also hauled in $94 million from
international markets, where the movie began playing on Oct. 30,
distributor Walt Disney Co said. IMAX showings added
another $11 million globally, and its combined global sales
through Sunday reached $327 million.
The new "Thor" installment co-stars Natalie Portman as the
love interest for Thor, the mighty god of thunder who battles to
save his homeland of Asgard from evil forces. Tom Hiddleston
plays Thor's villainous brother Loki.
"Thor 2" fell a bit short of industry forecasts that it
would kick off with up to $92 million at North American (U.S.
and Canadian) theaters. But the sequel opened stronger than the
original movie, which debuted with $65.7 million in May 2011.
Thor also appeared in 2012 smash hit movie "The Avengers,"
which helped stoke interest in the character. According to a
poll by the Fandango movie website, 72 percent of ticket buyers
said fond memories of Thor in "Avengers" influenced their choice
to see "Thor: The Dark World." The "Thor" sequel cost $170
million, Disney said.
"It's a great start," said Dave Hollis, executive vice
president of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, adding that
Disney would have considered "anything north of $80 million to
be a good result."
Hollis also noted that the film was playing especially well
with family audiences.
"Marvel has transitioned," he said. "This is an everybody
picture." Business ticked up as the weekend went on, and he said
Disney was anticipating an especially strong performance on
Sunday and Monday, given the Veterans Day U.S. holiday on
Monday, when many schools and businesses will be closed.
Second-place film "Bad Grandpa" stars comedian Johnny
Knoxville in disguise as an 86-year-old man who travels
cross-country with his 8-year-old grandson, pulling pranks on
unsuspecting people they encounter on the way.
Animated movie "Free Birds" tells the tale of a pair of
turkeys that try to keep their kind off Thanksgiving dinner
plates, while "Last Vegas" follows four lifelong friends who
reunite for a bachelor party. It stars Oscar winners Robert De
Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline.
Last week's winner, sci-fi thriller "Ender's Game," dropped
to fifth place, taking in $10.3 million after a steep drop-off
of 62 percent in box office receipts.
Two films in limited release expanded to more than 1,000
theaters each. Drama "12 Years a Slave," starring British actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor, brought in $6.6 million, while "About Time," a
romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson,
collected $5.2 million.
"Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp,
distributed "Last Vegas." "Free Birds" was distributed by
privately held Relativity Media. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
released "Ender's Game." Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st
Century Fox, released "12 Years a Slave." "About Time"
was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
