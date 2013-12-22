LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 22 The dwarves and
hobbits of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" proved too much
for the much-publicized sequel "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues," as the hit fantasy film topped movie charts in the
United States and Canada for a second straight week, earning
$31.5 million over the weekend.
Kicking off Hollywood's year-end push of high-profile movie
releases, the "Anchorman" crew led by Will Ferrell was unable to
dethrone last week's winner and took in $26.8 million for the
No. 2 spot, according to sales estimates from Rentrak.
"Anchorman" opened on Wednesday following a months-long
marketing onslaught and rang up a five-day total of $40 million
through Sunday. Ferrell appeared in character seemingly
everywhere as the self-important Ron Burgundy, pitching the
Dodge Durango in TV commercials, interviewing Peyton Manning for
ESPN The Magazine, and co-anchoring a local newscast in
Nebraska.
The 3D "Hobbit" sequel stars Martin Freeman as Bilbo
Baggins, who leads a band of dwarves on an epic quest that leads
to a clash with a fire-breathing dragon named Smaug.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Anchorman 2." Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.
distributed the "Hobbit."