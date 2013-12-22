By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 22 The dwarves and
hobbits of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" proved too much
for the much-publicized sequel "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues," as the hit fantasy film topped movie charts in the
United States and Canada for a second straight week, earning
$31.5 million over the weekend.
Kicking off Hollywood's year-end push of high-profile movie
releases, the "Anchorman" crew led by Will Ferrell was unable to
dethrone last week's winner and took in $26.8 million for the
No. 2 spot, according to sales estimates from Rentrak.
Oscar-contending crime drama "American Hustle" grabbed the
No. 4 slot, racking up $19.1 million, just behind Disney's
animated hit, "Frozen" which took in $19.2 million.
"Anchorman" opened on Wednesday following a months-long
marketing onslaught and rang up a five-day total of $40 million
through Sunday. Ferrell appeared in character seemingly
everywhere as the self-important Ron Burgundy, pitching the
Dodge Durango in TV ads, interviewing Denver Broncos quarterback
Peyton Manning for ESPN The Magazine and co-anchoring a local
newscast in Nebraska.
The campaign reintroduced Burgundy a decade after the
original "Anchorman" in 2004. The first film took in a solid $90
million at worldwide box offices and gained popularity on DVD to
become a cult classic.
In the sequel, the former San Diego anchor joins a cable
news channel startup in 1980s New York. Paul Rudd, Steve Carell
and David Koechner return as members of his wacky news team.
Box office forecasters predicted "Anchorman 2" would bring
in $35 million to $40 million from Friday through Sunday. The
movie cost $50 million to make.
"Forty million over five days is a sensational start," said
Don Harris, president of domestic theatrical distribution for
Paramount Pictures, the Viacom Inc unit that released
the film, adding that was in line with studio expectations.
Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations
Co said the sequel was "already creating newsworthy grosses
abroad, debuting with $13.4 million in just six territories.
That tally crushes the miniscule lifetime cumulative of the
original" of just $5 million.
Bock said the strong global results would "possibly pave the
way" for a third Anchorman film.
The performance of "Anchorman" and other holiday releases
will decide if Hollywood reaches a ticket sales record this
year. Through Sunday, total grosses for 2013 has
risen 0.8 percent from a year earlier to nearly $10.37 billion,
according to Rentrak. The record for total box office sales was
$10.77 billion, set in 2012.
On Christmas Day on Wednesday, studios release five films
including Leonardo DiCaprio drama "The Wolf of Wall Street" and
Ben Stiller comedy "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty."
This weekend, the 3D "Hobbit" sequel brought its worldwide
total to $404 million, distributor Warner Bros. said. The second
installment follows hobbit Bilbo Baggins and a band of dwarves
on a quest that leads to a clash with dragon Smaug.
"American Hustle" expanded nationwide after a limited
opening and stellar reviews for its ensemble cast of Christian
Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence. The
movie, produced by Sony Corp's movie studio for $40
million, is loosely based on a real-life 1970s bribery scandal
that led to the conviction of seven members of the U.S. Congress
and several local and federal officials.
Walt Disney Co's animated musical "Frozen" features
the voice of Kristen Bell as a Scandinavian princess in a story
inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairy tale.
Another Disney film, the critically praised live-action
drama "Saving Mr. Banks," finished in fifth place during its
first weekend of nationwide release, taking in $9.3 million.
The $35 million production tells the story of how Walt
Disney brought children's book "Mary Poppins" to the big screen,
with Tom Hanks as Disney and Emma Thompson as author P.L.
Travers, who resisted the movie idea for two decades.
Animated "Walking with Dinosaurs" managed only No. 8 with
$7.3 million at domestic theaters. The $80 million movie
distributed by 20th Century Fox tells the story of an
underdog dinosaur who becomes a hero.
The No. 9 spot was grabbed by a surprisingly strong start
from Indian film "Dhoom 3," which opened in only 236 locations
and took in $3.3 million to become the biggest U.S. opening of a
Bollywood film.