LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 12 "Lone Survivor,"
the true story of a failed U.S. Navy SEALS mission to capture or
kill a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, collected $38.5 million in
ticket sales over the weekend to shoot ahead of Walt Disney Co's
animated movie "Frozen" and win the U.S. and Canadian
box office title.
The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Marcus Luttrell, the only
one of four SEALS to return from the mission and who wrote the
2007 book on which the movie is based.
"Frozen," last week's box office winner, was second with
ticket sales of $15.1 million from Friday through Sunday,
according to estimates from Rentrak.
"The Wolf of Wall Street," a tale of financial greed
starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was third with $9 million, while
this week's only other major debut, "The Legend of Hercules,"
was just behind, selling $8.6 million in tickets.
"Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures released "The Wolf of Wall Street."