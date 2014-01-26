LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 26 "Ride Along," a buddy cop comedy starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, raced to the top of the weekend box office charts for the second week in a row, collecting $21.2 million in ticket sales.

The Afghanistan war tale "Lone Survivor" took the No. 2 spot with ticket sales of $12.6 million. Mark Wahlberg plays the role of the only one of four U.S. SEALs to return from a vicious fire fight with Taliban fighters.

The animated film "The Nut Job," featuring the voices of Will Arnett and Katherine Heigl, was third with $12.3 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio figures provided by Rentrak.

In a week in which the top three films mirrored last week's results, "I, Frankenstein," an action film in which Victor Frankenstein's creation is reimagined as a hero battling gargoyles, was the only major new release. It opened in sixth place with ticket sales of $8.3 million.

"Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast. Lionsgate distributed "I, Frankenstein." "The Nut Job" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of U.S. theater chains Regal Entertainment and AMC Theatres. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)