LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 2 Buddy cop comedy "Ride Along, starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, cruised to a third straight weekend at the top of the box office charts, outearning new release "That Awkward Moment."

"Ride Along" collected $12.3 million in ticket sales over what was a slow Super Bowl weekend at many domestic movie theaters, followed by the long-running Disney hit, "Frozen," which earned $9.3 million.

"That Awkward Moment" was third with $9 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The film stars Zac Efron as one of three friends who pledge to stay single.