LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 "The LEGO Movie," an animated film based on the colorful plastic children's blocks, snapped up $69.1 million in ticket sales to top weekend box office charts, easily beating the George Clooney World War Two film "The Monuments Men."

"The Monuments Men," which also stars Matt Damon, Bill Murray and John Goodman, was second with $22.7 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters. The film is based on the true story of U.S. soldiers who rescue art masterpieces from Nazi thieves.

After three consecutive weeks in the top spot, the Kevin Hart-Ice Cube comedy "Ride Along" was third with $9.4 million.

"The LEGO Movie" is distributed by Warner Bros., Sony Corp's movie studio released "The Monuments Men." "Ride Along" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC Universal.