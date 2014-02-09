By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 "The LEGO Movie," an
animated film based on the colorful plastic children's blocks,
snapped up $69.1 million in ticket sales to top weekend box
office charts, easily beating the George Clooney World War Two
film "The Monuments Men."
"The Monuments Men," which also stars Matt Damon, Bill
Murray and John Goodman, was second with $22.7 million in sales
at U.S. and Canadian theaters. The film is based on the true
story of U.S. soldiers who rescued art masterpieces from Nazi
thieves.
After three consecutive weeks in the top spot, the Kevin
Hart-Ice Cube comedy "Ride Along" took third with $9.4 million,
according to data supplied by Rentrak.
Led by the voices of Will Ferrell, Will Arnett and Morgan
Freeman, "The LEGO Movie" features toy mini-figures of Batman, a
pirate and others in a Lego universe faced with destruction on
Taco Tuesday.
The film won lavish praise from critics as inventive and
funny, with 112 of 118 critics giving it a "fresh" rating on the
movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, and far surpassed average
industry projections of an opening weekend around $50 million.
"The LEGO Movie" was heavily marketed by Warner Brothers and
The LEGO Group, the Danish company that makes the popular snap
together blocks. The toy company released 17 building sets
inspired by scenes from the movie. McDonald's released eight
collectable holographic cups with its Happy Meals.
"It's awesome," said Dan Fellman, president of domestic
distribution for Warner Brothers of the blockbuster opening,
which was the biggest of 2014 thus far.
"We had a movie playing from 5 to 85," he said.
"Five-year-olds are enjoying it, their siblings are enjoying it,
and their parents and grandparents are all enjoying it."
Fellman noted that 59 percent of the audience was actually
over age 18, and 55 percent were male. "We even had some
midnight show business," he said. Sales at 3-D showings were
also far stronger than is usually the case with animated films.
The big numbers bode well for more "LEGO" films going
forward from the studio.
"The Monuments Men" received mixed reviews from critics and
was moved back from its original Dec. 18 release date for
additional post-production work and editing. The film, based on
the book by Robert M. Edsel, was written and directed by
Clooney.
"It was very much in line with the high end of our
expectations," said Rory Bruer, Sony Pictures' president of
worldwide distribution of the $22.7 million figure.
"We're very happy with our opening, especially given all the
noise of the Olympics and the big movies opening around us," he
said, adding that the film was playing well to adult audiences
as was expected.
The weekend's only other major new release, "Vampire
Academy," based on the first book in the "Vampire Academy"
series by fantasy author Richelle Mead, opened in the No. 7 spot
with $4.1 million in sales, according to studio estimates.
Rounding out the top five, Disney's long-running musical
"Frozen" took fourth place with $6.9 million, while "That
Awkward Moment" was fifth, collecting $5.5 million in sales.
"Frozen" has racked up $369 million since its November debut.
"Lone Survivor," the tale of four U.S. Navy SEALs who run
into an ambush in Afghanistan, was sixth with sales of $5.3
million. It has generated $112.6 million over seven weeks.
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner, released
the film "The Lego Movie." Sony's Columbia studio
released "The Monuments Men." Vampire Academy" was distributed
by the Weinstein Company. Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast's NBCUniversal division, distributed "Ride
Along" and "Lone Survivor."