LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 16 - "The Lego Movie," an animated film that depicts a world based on the colorful toy blocks, collected $48.8 million to top box office charts, finishing far ahead of the romantic comedy "About Last Night" with ticket sales of $27 million on a U.S. holiday weekend that kicked off on Valentine's Day.

"RoboCop," a remake of the 1987 science fiction film about a part-man, part-cyborg crime fighter, was third with sales of $21.5 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio reports. Monday marks the federal Presidents Day holiday.

