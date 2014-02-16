LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 16 - "The Lego Movie," an animated
film that depicts a world based on the colorful toy blocks,
collected $48.8 million to top box office charts, finishing far
ahead of the romantic comedy "About Last Night" with ticket
sales of $27 million on a U.S. holiday weekend that kicked off
on Valentine's Day.
"RoboCop," a remake of the 1987 science fiction film about a
part-man, part-cyborg crime fighter, was third with sales of
$21.5 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio
reports. Monday marks the federal Presidents Day holiday.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)