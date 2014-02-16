By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 16 - "The Lego Movie," an animated
film that depicts a world based on the colorful toy blocks,
collected $48.8 million to top box office charts for a second
week, finishing far ahead of romantic comedy "About Last Night"
which had ticket sales of $27 million on a U.S. holiday weekend
that kicked off on Valentine's Day.
"RoboCop," a remake of the 1987 science fiction film about a
part-man, part-cyborg crime fighter, was third with sales of
$21.5 million from Friday to Sunday in the domestic market that
includes the U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio
reports. Monday marks the federal Presidents Day holiday.
The romantic drama "Endless Love," one of three remakes of
1980s-era films opening in theaters, was fifth with $13.4
million, behind "Monuments Men," the story of a World War II
unit that retrieves stolen art which stars George Clooney and
Matt Damon and which earned $15 million in its second week,
according to Rentrak.
The tracking firm said it was the third-best Presidents Day
result of all time, with about $177 million expected from Friday
to Sunday. Hollywood's box office is running about 11.5 percent
above last year's numbers, it said.
The animated "Lego" movie has earned nearly $130 million
since opening on Feb. 7. Featuring the voices of Will Arnett and
Elizabeth Banks, it portrays a world under attack by the evil
Lord Business who wants to destroy the Lego universe by gluing
it together. The heroes include Batman, a pirate and an
astronaut, all made out of the classic children's interlocking
blocks.
"About Last Night," a remake of the 1986 film that starred
Rob Lowe and Demi Moore as young lovers, stars Kevin Hart and
Regina Hall and was made for a relatively modest $12 million.
Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for Sony
Pictures, which released the film, said the comedy "knocked it
out of the park," and was playing well to couples as well as
groups of friends during the Valentine's Day and U.S. holiday
weekend.
"RoboCop," which cost about $100 million to make, was
performing especially well in international markets, Bruer said,
and was on track to take in about $30 million domestically since
opening on Wednesday.
"Endless Love" is a remake of a 1981 film starring Brooke
Shields which was a modest hit, but saw its theme song by Diana
Ross and Lionel Richie become a No. 1 hit, scoring Academy
Award, Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.
"The Lego Movie" was distributed by Warner Brothers, a unit
of Time Warner. Sony's Screen Gems unit distributed
"About Last Night." "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony.
"Endless Love" was distributed by Comcast's Universal
Pictures.