LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 16 "Mr. Peabody &
Sherman" won the weekend box office derby with $21.2 million in
ticket sales, outpacing both last week's winner "300: Rise of An
Empire" and video game turned car racing movie "Need for Speed."
The animated "Mr. Peabody & Sherman," which opened a week
earlier in the No. 2 spot, overtook last week's winner, the
Greek-era action film "300: Rise of an Empire" which collected
$19.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to studio
estimates.
"Need for Speed" settled for third place on its opening
weekend with ticket sales of $17.8 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.
