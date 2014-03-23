LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 23 Futuristic
thriller "Divergent", the story of a society that divides people
based on personality traits, dominated weekend movie charts with
$56 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to
estimates released on Sunday.
Walt Disney Co family comedy "Muppets Most Wanted"
finished in second place, nabbing $16.5 million from Friday
through Sunday, research firm Rentrak said.
Animated "Mr. Peabody & Sherman", produced by Dreamworks
Animation Inc, took the No. 3 slot with $11.7 million.
"Divergent" was adapted from a series of best-selling books
by newcomer author Veronica Roth.
Shailene Woodley stars as young heroine Tris Prior, a
teenager who is a threat to the government because she doesn't
fit into one of its factions. British actor Theo James plays
Four, Tris' mentor and love interest.
The movie is the start of a new franchise for Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the blockbuster
"Hunger Games" movies, which are also based on popular books
about a teen heroine in a dystopian world.
The company announced on Friday it would move ahead with
production on a second film in the "Divergent" series, called
"Insurgent", due to reach theaters in March 2015.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Sophie Hares)