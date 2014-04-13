LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 Marvel's red-white-and-blue superhero soared to a second straight box office win in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," beating out new animated movie "Rio 2," the story of a family of Brazilian birds on a trip to the Amazon.

Walt Disney Co's "Captain America," which set an April ticket sales record when it opened a week ago, pulled in another $41.4 million from Friday to Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The "Rio" sequel from 20th Century Fox debuted with $39 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Low-budget horror flick "Oculus," a new film from "Paranormal Activity" producer Jason Blum, finished in third place, collecting $12 million.

"Rio 2," a sequel to a 2011 film, features the voices of Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway as parents of a bird family that travels to the Amazon to try to save their endangered brothers and sisters.

"Captain America" stars Chris Evans as a scrawny World War Two reject given superpowers from an experimental serum. The film is a follow up to 2011 hit "Captain America: The First Avenger."

Privately held Relativity Media released "Oculus." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)