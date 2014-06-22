(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 22 "Think Like A
Man Too", a sequel to the 2012 comedy based on Steve Harvey's
book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man", collected $30 million
in ticket sales to lead the weekend box office, outdistancing
last weekend's top film, "22 Jump Street".
In a rare summer week with no big-budget movie openings,
"22 Jump Street", starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, took
the No. 2 spot with $29 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters
for the three days ending on Sunday.
The animated film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" was third
with $25.3 million in its second week, according to box office
tracking firm Rentrak.
Director Clint Eastwood's "Jersey Boys," the story of the
musical group The Four Seasons, was fourth with $13.5 million,
beating industry estimates of an $11 million opening.
"Think Like a Man Too," starring Kevin Hart and Michael
Ealy, started strong with $1.8 million at Thursday night
showings, tracking site Box Office Mojo said, despite mostly
poor reviews. Only 15 of 67 reviewers gave it a thumbs up,
according to Rotten Tomatoes, though 77 percent of moviegoers
said they liked it.
"This was a terrific opening, especially having more
competition from summer movies than when we opened the first
one" in April 2012, said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide
distribution for Sony whose Screen Gems label distributed it.
The film had a modest budget of about $24 million.
"Jersey Boys," which features a soundtrack of Four Seasons
hits including "Walk Like a Man" and "Big Girls Don't Cry,"
received mixed reviews, with the site Metacritic giving it a 54
out of 100, based on reviews by 39 critics.
"There's very little for adults out there right now," said
Dan Fellman, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros.
which released the film, speaking to its marketing plan.
"We hoped for great exit poll ratings, which we got," he
said, citing the A rating from 92 percent of ticket buyers over
age 25. Fellman added that audiences were applauding during and
after the film, boding well for word of mouth and its prospects
in coming weeks crowded with summer blockbusters.
Rounding out the top five, "Maleficent," Walt Disney's take
on the "Sleeping Beauty" fairy tale starring Angelina Jolie as
the evil spell-casting fairy, pulled in $13 million. The film
has totaled $186 million in domestic sales and $521 million
worldwide, Disney said.
"Think Like a Man Too" and "22 Jump Street" were released by
Sony. Time Warner's Warner Brothers studio
distributed "Jersey Boys."
"How to Train Your Dragon" was released by Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox. The Walt Disney Co
distributed "Maleficent."
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Sophie Hares and Nick Zieminski)