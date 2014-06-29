LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 29 "Transformers: Age
of Extinction", the fourth film in the series of films about
form-changing robots that save the planet, racked up $100
million at the box office, jump-starting a sleepy summer with
the year's biggest opening weekend.
"22 Jump Street", starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill,
was second with $15.4 million in its third week in movie
theaters, according to studio estimates. The animated film "How
to Train Your Dragon 2" took the No. 3 spot with sales of $13.1
million for the Friday through Sunday period at U.S. and
Canadian theaters.
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was distributed by
Paramount, a unit of Viacom. Sony released "22
Jump Street" and Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox,
distributed "How to Train Your Dragon".
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)